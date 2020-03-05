Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Indicted for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj's husband is in trouble with the law.

According to court docs obtained by ET, Kenneth Petty was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender in California, which was required as a result of being convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995 in New York.

The U.S. Marshals confirmed on social media that Petty self-surrendered in Los Angeles on Wednesday and is in federal custody.

According to Petty's booking sheet, also obtained by ET, after he was pulled over on Nov. 15 for a traffic stop in Beverly Hills, it was determined that he had not registered as a sex offender in California after he moved to the state from New York. Petty was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond. Petty’s next hearing is this Friday.

Petty is a level two registered sex offender in New York. He was convicted in April 1995 for attempted rape in the first degree with a 16-year-old girl, a crime committed in September 1994.

Minaj, on her end, has defended her beau on social media ever since fans expressed their dislike for Petty.

ET learned in October that the 37-year-old rapper was married after she took to Instagram to share a video that suggested she had tied the knot. A week before, Minaj opened up about wedding plans while talking with ET at the launch party for her new fashion line, Fendi Prints On.

"We got the marriage license, now I just have to wait until my pastor that I love comes and does it for us," Minaj shared. "The big wedding and all that stuff, that will happen, but just not at this moment."

