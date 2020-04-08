'RuPaul's Drag Race' First Look: The Queens Are Called Out for Telling Apolo-lies (Exclusive)

If you're not watching Untucked, you really are only getting half the story -- but this week, the backstage drama is bleeding into the Werk Room. ET can exclusively debut the first ten minutes of Friday's all-new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, and the girls are fighting!

First it's Gigi Goode vs. Heidi N Closet, who is still boiling about Gigi critiquing her makeup. "Y'all are gonna have to call me the umpire," Heidi says. "'Cause I'm about to call these b*tches out." Then it's Widow Von'Du vs. Jackie Cox, the former in her feelings about being stabbed in the back by her sisters.

But when the queens try to say their sorries, Widow coins a new term. "I hate backtracking-ass b*tch," she vents. "Because now they're trying to apolo-lie." And that's when the goopery truly hits the fan.

"We couldn't just be Best Friend Race for the whole season, could we?" Heidi says to camera. "Buckle up, b*tches. It's about to be a bumpy ass ride."

The clip also set up this week's maxi challenge, "Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical," which will see the dolls dancing and singing live while embodying different eras of the Material Girl's storied career. But which queens will get into the groove and who will be hung up?

Tune into RuPaul's Drag Race this Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1, and make sure you check back here after the latest queen sashays away to see our updated season 12 power ranking.

