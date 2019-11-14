College students get creative for one-of-a-kind ‘recycled’ fashion show

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure — or in this case, their next fashion statement.

Students at Palo Alto College held a “Recycled Fashion Show” using donated clothes from Goodwill on Thursday for America Recycles Day.

They showed off both casual and dressy options in an effort to encourage people to reuse and recycle clothes.

“The annual Recycled Fashion Show presents a creative forum to educate students that recycling is not limited to simply paper and plastics,” Goodwill public relations director Penny Benavidez said in a news release. “Gently-used clothing can be repurposed, and more importantly, used to transform the lives of others within our community.”

Vintage fashion in style

Students in cosmetology and geology courses, the Logistics Club and Club Earth worked in collaboration for the event.

The college has been a driving force for sustainability on the South Side.

Since 2009, it has recycled more than 550,000 pounds of plastic, glass, metal, paper and cardboard, the release states.

A coat drive for the homeless was also held in conjunction with the event.

Here are some photos from the event.