Coronavirus Claims Life of Detroit Bus Driver Upset About Coughing Passenger in Viral Video

A bus driver who posted an emotional video after a passenger coughed on him has died from coronavirus.

"I feel violated," Jason Hargrove said in the March 21 Facebook Live video. He explained that a female passenger had just boarded his bus in Detroit and then coughed near him.

"For you to get on the bus ... and cough several times without covering up your mouth ... that lets me know that some folks don’t care," Hargrove said.

Four days after he made the video, Hargrove tested positive for the coronavirus. He died April 1.

A strike held by Detroit bus drivers last month over unsafe working conditions prompted the city to schedule extra cleaning for the buses and have passengers enter through the back doors protect drivers, Buzzfeed News reported.

In a press conference, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan urged "everyone in America" to watch the video.

RELATED STORIES

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Freed From Prison Early Due to Coronavirus Spread

Is It Coronavirus or Allergies?

Coronavirus Spread at 90th Birthday Party Leaves 7 Sick, 2 Dead