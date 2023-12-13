KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to Drake at the Frost Bank Center!

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

SAN ANTONIO – Rap sensation Drake is headed to the Frost Bank Center this January, and KSAT Insiders have a chance to win tickets to the show!

The ‘Hotline Bling’ artist, along with rapper J. Cole, are bringing two shows to the Alamo City as a part of the “It Was All a Blur– Big As The What?” tour.

One (1) lucky KSAT Insider will win four (4) tickets to the show on Jan. 22!

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The sweepstakes runs from 10:00 a.m. Dec. 18, 2023 until Jan. 14, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be randomly chosen on Jan. 16, 2024. You can read the official rules here.

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.