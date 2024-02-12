KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Billy Joel & Sting at the Alamodome!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Legendary singers Billy Joel and Sting are making a one-night-only appearance at the Alamodome on Oct. 25.

One (1) KSAT Insider has the chance to win (2) tickets to the show!

Billy Joel is the sixth-best-selling recording artist and the fourth-best-selling solo artist, with over 160 million records sold worldwide. The singer-songwriter has won six GRAMMY Awards, including the prestigious GRAMMY Legend Award.

His counterpart Sting is also acclaimed, having received 11 GRAMMY Awards, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, and a TONY nomination, and has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.

To enter the sweepstakes, fill out the entry form below.

The sweepstakes runs from 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2024 until Feb. 25, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be chosen on Feb. 26, 2024. You can read the official rules here.