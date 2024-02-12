KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Billy Joel & Sting at the Alamodome!

Legendary singers Billy Joel and Sting are making a one-night-only appearance at the Alamodome on Oct. 25.
One (1) KSAT Insider has the chance to win (2) tickets to the show!
Billy Joel is the sixth-best-selling recording artist and the fourth-best-selling solo artist, with over 160 million records sold worldwide. The singer-songwriter has won six GRAMMY Awards, including the prestigious GRAMMY Legend Award.
His counterpart Sting is also acclaimed, having received 11 GRAMMY Awards, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, and a TONY nomination, and has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.
To enter the sweepstakes, fill out the entry form below.
The sweepstakes runs from 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2024 until Feb. 25, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be chosen on Feb. 26, 2024. You can read the official rules here.