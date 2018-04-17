Dog goes viral after he gets his photo taken in back of cop car

A Twitter user uploaded a photo of her dog being carted off by police after he attacked a deer, and it’s now gone viral.

Emme Thompson posted a photo of her dog Finn on Twitter Saturday, writing, “he ran away and attacked a deer and I know this is serious but the sight of him in the cop car…”

Twitter users posted gifs in reaction to Finn’s situation and asked for updates.

Thompson posted Sunday that Finn was out and they were just waiting to hear his fate.

“He’s a good boy he just hates deer,” she wrote.

Good news -- Monday afternoon, Thompson posted an update and said she and Finn were let off with a warning and that Finn is going to be just fine.

Follow the tweets and see some of the Twitter reactions below:

someone called the police on my dog because he ran away and attacked a deer and i know this is serious but the sight of him in the cop car i’m alskdjfhsgh 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/czZqzzc3x3 — emme 🌸 (@emmethompsonn) April 14, 2018

Soooo..... did yall bail him out? pic.twitter.com/uyqjIxasIG — brownsugar ✨ (@ooohMyKayla) April 15, 2018

btw his name is finn, he’s out now but we’re still waiting to find out what’ll happen to him. he’s a good boy he just hates deer 😭 pic.twitter.com/YB0lKkccuY — emme 🌸 (@emmethompsonn) April 15, 2018

thank you SO much for all the nice messages and replies asking about finny! i wish i had time to answer all of them - they let us off with a warning and he is going to be just fine! pic.twitter.com/yDakSOAY2a — emme 🌸 (@emmethompsonn) April 16, 2018

Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?

Whatcha gonna do when they come for you

bad boys? — LM Taylor (@dollyllamaX) April 15, 2018

Is the deer okay pic.twitter.com/QJ8YQHlncs — hailey (@haileyjordan83) April 16, 2018

