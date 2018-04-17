News

Dog goes viral after he gets his photo taken in back of cop car

Dog attacked deer

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

A Twitter user uploaded a photo of her dog being carted off by police after he attacked a deer, and it’s now gone viral.

Emme Thompson posted a photo of her dog Finn on Twitter Saturday, writing, “he ran away and attacked a deer and I know this is serious but the sight of him in the cop car…”

Twitter users posted gifs in reaction to Finn’s situation and asked for updates.

Thompson posted Sunday that Finn was out and they were just waiting to hear his fate.

“He’s a good boy he just hates deer,” she wrote.

Good news -- Monday afternoon, Thompson posted an update and said she and Finn were let off with a warning and that Finn is going to be just fine.

Follow the tweets and see some of the Twitter reactions below:

