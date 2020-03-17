81ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Tuesday, Mar. 17

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • SA Metro Health is investigating a fifth positive case of COVID-19
  • Several school districts extend closures through April 3 amid the coronavirus outbreak
  • The coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on the blood supply, but there are opportunities to help replenish it all week

