KSAT12 News at 5, Wednesday, Mar. 18

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces temporary shutdown of non-essential businesses
  • A second drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is open to people referred by a doctor
  • The U.S. Senate has approved an emergency aid package amid the coronavirus pandemic

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

