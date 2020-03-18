KSAT12 News at 5, Wednesday, Mar. 18

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces temporary shutdown of non-essential businesses

A second drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is open to people referred by a doctor

The U.S. Senate has approved an emergency aid package amid the coronavirus pandemic

