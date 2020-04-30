Suspect used electric saw to steal 20 cans of soda from San Antonio neighborhood vending machine, police say

SAN ANTONIO – After he was unable to steal the money from a neighborhood vending machine, a San Antonio man instead stole 20 cans of soda, according to police.

Brendhan Alexander Venable, 24, was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief and burglary.

Venable broke into the Misty Park neighborhood vending machine on April 11, according to the arrest affidavit. He gained access to the machine by using a cordless electric saw to break down the hinges.

However, Venable couldn’t open up the compartment that held the money, so he resorted to stealing the soda instead. The incident, which was caught on surveillance camera, resulted in $850 of damage, according to the affidavit.

Two days later, police say Venable was caught on surveillance footage breaking into a Jiffy Lube, according to a separate arrest affidavit.

Venable’s bail was set at $6,000, according to Bexar County Jail records.