Disgraced SCUCISD board member ordered by judge to pay off $2,100 in unpaid child support

SCHERTZ, Texas – Gary Inmon, a disgraced Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD school board member, was recently found to be in contempt of court for failing to pay child support to his ex-wife.

Late last month, a judge in Comal County ordered Inmon to begin paying off $2,100 in unpaid support and making timely monthly payments.

Inmon was initially ordered to pay child support last June when he was divorced from his wife.

Court records show Inmon had not made any payments from July 2019 to December 2019.

The judge ordered Inmon to be sent to jail for 180 days, but then suspended the sentence and placed him on community supervision until his son turns 18 as long as he stays current on his monthly payments and continues to pay off the unpaid portion in arrears.

The judge also ordered Inmon to pay for his ex-wife's attorney fees.

The longtime SCUCISD board member has been censured twice by his fellow board members in recent years for his legal troubles, including pleading guilty last year to two third-degree felonies related to a probate case Inmon handled at his private law practice.

In a statement to the KSAT Defenders' Tim Gerber, Inmon said the following:

"Evidence was submitted that my ex-wife's attorney and the prior court failed to notify me of the June 28, 2019 court order as they were required by law to do so.

"After the motion was filed and her attorney notified me of the order, I made all appropriate payments to get the child support up to date and have remained current on all payments to date.

“I plan to appeal as she is attempting to hold me in contempt of an order when there was no evidence presented that they had ever notified me of the order by the prior court.”

Records provided by Inmon’s ex-wife showed he made several payments on June 2, 2020, the day after the Defenders asked Inmon for a comment on the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SCUCISD board member indicted on felony theft charges

SCUCISD trustee who took felony plea deal resigns from state bar

School board urges trustee to resign after felony plea deal

SCUCISD Board censures Gary Inmon following arrest, felony indictments