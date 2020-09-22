Bexar County parks, Heritage Center set to reopen for public use on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County parks and the Bexar Heritage Center are set to reopen to the public on Monday, Sept. 28, according to the county.

The county’s playscapes, basketball and tennis courts, and outdoor pavilions will reopen to the public, the county said in a statement. County outdoor pavilions will be available to rent for groups of 250 or less for events exempt from the local and state executive orders.

Individuals reserving outdoor pavilions will be required to have their guests use facial coverings, maintain social distancing and provide hand sanitizer for their event, the county said.

Betty Bueche, director of Bexar Heritage and Parks, said she was glad residents could once again utilize shared natural areas.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bexar County parks and our other shared natural areas have served as a place of mental refuge for our residents. Our open spaces and trails have allowed for people to safely be outdoors and join in household recreational activities,” Bueche said. “We are thrilled to bring the full amenities we have to offer back for the public’s use as we begin to slowly come together again while taking necessary precautions.”

The county said all playscapes, individual picnic tables and restrooms will be sanitized several times daily to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19.

Additionally, the Bexar Heritage Center, located at the Historic Bexar County Courthouse, will accommodate 25 people per hour and limit guests to groups of five people per station, using the social distancing guidelines set up by the CDC, the county said.

The county said courthouse security will provide visitors with temperature checks upon entry into the building and facial coverings will be required. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the Bexar Heritage Center as well as social distancing markers.

The center’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Indoor venues—including Harlandale, South San and Navajo Civic Centers, and the Corral and Tejas Rooms at Comanche Park—will remain closed, the county said.

Park guests must still continue to abide by the County’s executive orders, which can be found at www.bexar.org. Click here for a list of county parks.

