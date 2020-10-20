75ºF

Use of Adderall as a study drug is on the rise, CDC says

Studies with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a rising trend of illegal use

Stephanie Serna, Anchor

Hardy Meredith, Producer

While the medication Adderall can be beneficial with those living with conditions like ADHD, doctors say using it as a study aid is not a good idea.

In the past, college and high school students who are easily distracted have turned to the drug to help them focus.

However, pediatricians say that over use of the stimulant can lead to serious consequences.

According to an article published by Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Adderall can cause sleep disruption and serious cardiovascular side effects, such as high blood pressure and stroke.

Researchers with Johns Hopkins found that of all Adderall non-medical use, from age 12 and up, 60% of it was among 18-to-25-year-olds.

According to a study from Ohio State University, seven out of ten college students say it’s easy to get the drug from their friends, family, or other acquaintances.

Health officials say Adderall can be highly addictive because it causes dopamine levels to to go up.

If you want to avoid the risks, health officials recommend you talk to your child’s pediatrician about substituting Adderall with natural supplements like zinc, vitamin b-6, and magnesium.

