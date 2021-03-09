All 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Alamodome have been filled, Metro Health officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The 40,000 first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments at the Alamodome have been filled, Metro Health officials said Tuesday.

According to Metro Health spokeswoman Michelle Vigil, the appointments were filled in about 2.5 hours Monday night after they became available at 6 p.m. online and by calling 311.

People in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories are currently eligible for the vaccine as well as teachers and school and child care staff.

Phase 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities and Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65 or anyone 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19. People who are employed in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers, are also eligible as of March 3.

Individuals who decide to opt-in to the city of San Antonio’s text alert system can text VACCINE to 55000 or in Spanish VACUNA to 55000. By signing up they will receive a text notifying them of locations that have appointments available. Opting to this text alert system will not sign you up for a vaccine or add you on a waitlist. This is an additional method to inform the community when new appointments are available. At this time notifications will be for the Alamodome, Wonderland of the Americas operated by University Health, and WellMed.

