NEISD eases COVID-19 protocols at schools

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to ease some of the COVID-19 protocols that have been in place this school year.

Students will now be allowed to remove masks during recess and outdoor physical education classes.

The board also voted to allow visitors on campus and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) groups and booster clubs to meet on campus. In addition, parent meetings and parent-teacher conferences can now be held in person.

Students and employees who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to quarantine if they’ve had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

The changes will be implemented for the remainder of the school year and through summer school.

See below for all of the recommendations that were passed by the school board on Tuesday:

Allow students the option to remove masks during recess if proper social distancing can be maintained. Allow students to remove masks during outdoor PE if proper social distancing can be maintained. Allow visitors on campus during school hours with no more than 50% capacity in a room. Allow PTA/Booster Club meetings on campus limited to 50% capacity of a room. On page 6 of the NEISD Back-to-School-Safety- Plan, which relates to attendance at extra-curricular events, delete the words “based on TEA and UIL guidelines.” Parent meetings such as ARDs, 504, discipline conferences and parent conferences may be held in-person. If an employee or student is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, they will not be required to quarantine even if they are considered a close contact. Allow the sharing of classroom supplies so long as they are disinfected after each use. Extend District COVID Leave, under the prior January 11, 2021 resolution, for all employees until April 30, 2021.

