Homeowners, a tax payment deadline for the Half-Payment Plan is coming up in Bexar County

First payment in the half-payment plan due Tuesday

Tags: Bexar County, Property tax
SAN ANTONIO – Taxpayers in Bexar County have an important deadline coming up.

According to the Tax Assessor-Collector’s office, people participating in the Half-Payment Plan have the first payment due on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Lobbies are open, and people are encouraged to wear face masks. To view a list of tax office locations and hours, click here.

Here are other important tax payment deadlines coming up:

  • NOVEMBER 30, 2021- 1st HALF-PAYMENT due.
  • JANUARY 31, 2022- Last day to pay 2021 tax bill without penalty and interest. (If any active lawsuit exists for a previous year, attorney fees are added to the 2021 tax bill on February 1, 2022.)
  • MARCH 31, 2022-Last day to pay 2021 business personal property taxes without accruing attorney fees.
  • JUNE 30, 2022- 2ND HALF-PAYMENT due. Last day to make a payment arrangement for past due taxes in order to avoid attorney fees (if an active lawsuit does not exist).

To find your property tax account, click here.

