Shooting on Interstate 10 briefly closes part of highway, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting between occupants in two vehicles briefly closed a part of Interstate 10 on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting began around 1:15 a.m. on Monday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the WW White on ramp.

One of the vehicles involved exited the highway with over 20 bullet holes near the 100 block of WW White Road, police said.

The passenger was struck in the head and abdomen, and they were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting prompted part of I-10 from the 410 on ramp to WW White to close; however, Transguide cameras in the area did not show the closure in effect as of 5:30 a.m.

Police say they are looking for the other vehicle. Its description was not immediately known, aside from its red color.