Help Texans shape our future

In Texas, we take action. The future isn’t something that happens to us — it’s something we make happen. And it starts with understanding what’s going on.

The Texas Tribune publishes news every day about decisions made in our state government and how they affect Texans. Day-to-day, our reporting keeps Texans informed, but on the whole, it enables the greatest state in the nation to be just that.

Recommended Videos

Support Independent Texas News Start a donation today to become a Texas Tribune member for a year! Choose an amount or learn more about membership .

Reporting That Makes a Difference

The Texas Tribune pursues the truth so Texans can shape our future. That work is especially critical in an election year, when the decisions Texans make at the ballot box will shape this state for decades and drive the conversation across the country.

At the Tribune, we believe self-government works best when people have accurate information. It wasn’t until we reported on the difficulties some students with disabilities faced in accessing additional school voucher funding that the comptroller’s office identified a way for those students to possibly get the funding next year.

City of Tyler employee Teresa Tudor and her children visit with her coworkers at the Tyler Water Utilities service center on Nov. 21, 2025. Tyler has seen success with a program that allows new parents to bring their newborns to work for six to nine months. Michael Cavazos for The Texas Tribune

Why Truth Matters for Texas

Our journalists gather information and fact-check what elected officials share. They follow stories for months or even years, so you see the long-term impact of decisions. For example, we’ve reported on the lack of air conditioning in state prisons since 2022. It was an issue lawmakers chose not to address in the 2023 legislative session. And now, we are covering the federal trial on whether that heat is killing people.

With trusted information that focuses on outcomes, Texans can take action and participate fully in civic life. You can vote. You can talk to your neighbors. Heck, you can run for office.

Elizabeth Bahalim holds her daughter as she voices her frustration with Houston’s collaboration with ICE during a Houston City Council meeting on Jan. 27, 2026. Antranik Tavitian for The Texas Tribune

Trusted News Without Barriers

We believe all Texans can ask questions, hold leaders accountable for outcomes good or bad, and participate fully in shaping our policy agendas. That is why we never have a paywall, and everything we publish is free for everyone. You can share our articles on social media or in your group chat, knowing that no one is locked out of vital news, tools or information.

Reading the Tribune should help you engage with other Texans with curiosity rather than caricature, across political and geographic divides.

We’ve reported on a Tyler mother allowed to bring her infant to work through a city program supporting families; an East Texas rancher who donated water rights for conservation; and a Harris County commissioner proposing a first-of-its-kind policy to allow county employees to unionize.

Students translate digital time to analog clocks at Iman Academy on March 4, 2026, in southwest Houston. The school was among roughly two dozen Islamic schools that Texas leaders initially blocked from participating in the new school voucher program. Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

Reading about how policies affect us can change how we understand them, and what we choose to do next. The decisions shaping Texas are happening right now, and Texans deserve access to the facts behind them. The Texas Tribune keeps that information open to all, but it’s only possible with support from readers like you.

During our Spring Member Drive, join us in pursuing the truth and helping Texans shape our future. Become a Texas Tribune member today.