5 reasons smiling is good for your health

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Have you heard the expression, a smile a day keeps the doctor away?

Smiling can impact your confidence and overall health on a daily basis.

Here are five reasons why smiling is positive for your health:

1. It improves your mood.

The moment you smile, it instantly activates and releases feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine, endorphins and serotonin in your brain. Confidence is key, and you want your smile to bring good vibes your way.

2. It helps you to be more approachable.

Your smile can be contagious, as it affects those around you, as well. Once you smile, it can make you seem more approachable to others.

3. It helps attract others.

Smiling not only helps you feel better about yourself, but it also makes you more attractive to potential significant others. Once you have confidence in your smile, it’s easier to have confidence in your self-image.

4. It can increase your job performance.

Try to make a habit of smiling more often on a daily basis, especially while at work. Your smile can encourage positivity within your workplace, therefore increasing the satisfaction and productivity you feel at your job.

5. It can help you be more successful in life.

First impressions are key in making sure you land the interview for your dream job. Once you get the job, create a chain of happiness with your smile.

If you find yourself needing a smile-makeover or reconstructive work on your smile, Dr. Alfonso Monarres at Stone Ridge Dental has been a specialist in full mouth reconstruction for more than 20 years, changing thousands of lives.

Whether you need dental implants or other forms of reconstructive work, Monarres and his staff are ready to help.

For more information, visit drmonarres.com or call 210-229-8325.