WATCH: 10 fun things to do in Concan; SA Live show on-the-go

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Uvalde County.

With cooler weather here, this is the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities with family and friends.

If you want a weekend getaway, Concan is just about a 90-minute drive from San Antonio.

Concan offers tourists a great escape in the beautiful Texas Hill Country with a wide range of activities for the whole family to enjoy. We have a list of 10 fun things to do while you stay in Concan.

1. Attend the Frio Family Camp (Oct.18-20).

This weekend is the Frio Family Camp fall retreat, where you can enjoy campfire hot dog buffets, live music, s'mores, campfire storytelling, archery, rock wall climbing, skeet shooting, cowboy breakfast and much more! Click here to learn more about the Frio Family Camp.

2. Go horseback riding.

Elm Creek Stables provides pony rides, trail rides (high trails and low trails) and a petting zoo. All proceeds from Elm Creek Stables to funding the Frio Canyon Horse Rescue.

3. Take a hike in state parks.

There are several parks to choose from if you want to go for a scenic hike. Garner State Park has 2.9 miles of Frio River winding through its 1,774 acres of Hill Country terrain. Lost Maples State Natural Park is the only maple forest in Texas. Lost Maples is perfect for nature trails, hiking, biking and bird watching.

4. Float the Frio River.

Whether you love fishing, swimming, tubing or kayaking, the Frio River is a perfect place to be year-round.

5. Go bowhunting.

If you like to hunt, there are bowhunting services available.

6. Golf at a par 72 course.

For all you golfers, The Golf Club of Texas at Concan has 18 holes and is a 7,333-yard course. Take a moment and take in the panoramic views of the Hill Country.

7. Shop at local vendors.

Concan has everything from general stores, boutiques, antiques, fine jewelry, flowers and beauty shops.

8. Take a helicopter tour.

Have you ever taken a helicopter tour? Holt Helicopters offers tourists a chance to see a birds-eye view of the scenic Hill Country.

9. Dine at local restaurants.

If you want something sweet or are craving barbeque, there's something for everyone in Concan.

10. Stay in a resort or cabin.

When you're lodging in Concan, you can choose from renting a cabin, tent camping, RV camping and staying in a resort.

Attractions featured in the show: Elm Creek Stables, Garner State Park, Neal's Dining Room, Andy's on the River, Happy Hollow Outfitters, The Concan House, Frio Country Resort, The Golf Club of Texas at Concan, The Frio Float.

For more information, visit visituvaldecounty.com.