Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Brittney Griner and her wife are celebrating the arrival of their son.

Griner and her wife, Cherelle, welcomed their little bundle of joy on July 8.

The Phoenix Mercury player disclosed the news Friday on the ‘She Knows Sports Podcast,’ where Griner said, “That’s my man.”

Griner also shared that her whole phone is filled with pictures of him.

The couple said on social media that they were expecting their first child in April.