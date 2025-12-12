Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Victor Wembanyama listed ‘probable’ for Spurs’ NBA Cup semifinal against OKC Thunder

Wembanyama has been sidelined for almost a month with a left calf strain

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots before an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) (Matthew Hinton, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs’ star Victor Wembanyama is listed as probable for the NBA Cup semifinal against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced Friday.

Wembanyama has been sidelined for almost a month with a left calf strain.

Recommended Videos

He had suffered the injury on Nov. 14 against the Golden State Warriors. An MRI later confirmed the diagnosis.

ESPN’s Shams Charania said on X that the final clearance for Wembanyama’s return is expected to come after Friday’s practice.

The Spurs (17-7) and Thunder (24-1) matchup is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

More recent Spurs coverage on KSAT

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos