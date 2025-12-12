Victor Wembanyama listed ‘probable’ for Spurs’ NBA Cup semifinal against OKC Thunder

(Matthew Hinton, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots before an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs’ star Victor Wembanyama is listed as probable for the NBA Cup semifinal against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced Friday.

Wembanyama has been sidelined for almost a month with a left calf strain.

He had suffered the injury on Nov. 14 against the Golden State Warriors. An MRI later confirmed the diagnosis.

ESPN’s Shams Charania said on X that the final clearance for Wembanyama’s return is expected to come after Friday’s practice.

The Spurs (17-7) and Thunder (24-1) matchup is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

