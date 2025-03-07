Temps will be 10-15 degrees above average today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TOASTY FRIDAY: Temps will run 10-15 degrees above average today

GUSTY SATURDAY: Humidity goes away and winds become gusty

HIGH FIRE DANGER: Conditions for fast-spreading fires return Saturday

FORECAST

After a very warm Friday, a return of very high to extreme fire conditions returns on Saturday.

TODAY

Morning cloud cover and humidity will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures will soar, reaching the mid-80s in San Antonio. 90s are possible along the Rio Grande.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SATURDAY’S FIRE CONCERNS

A dry, desert airmass will punch into the area on Saturday. This will come in tandem with gusty west winds, creating another day of fire concerns. Any humidity and cloud cover Saturday morning will quickly be erased by the afternoon. Gusts of up to 35 mph are possible, with the highest fire danger being along and west of I-35. Just like earlier this week, should a fire develop, it would quickly spread.

Fire danger on Saturday will be extreme for those west of I-35 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

GUSTY, CHILLY SUNDAY MORNING

Winds will be slow to subside and, in fact, Sunday will likely be a gusty day, too. A cold front will slide through late Saturday night, meaning that Sunday morning’s temperatures will dip into the low-40s. Combine that with gusty winds and wind chill values in the 30s are expected early Sunday. Highs on Sunday afternoon will only reach the upper-60s.

Sunday morning forecast wind chill (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WARM SPRING BREAK WEEK, MORE WIND AHEAD

Temperatures will be warm next week, while gusty winds are forecast to return on Wednesday and Thursday. This likely means more fire concerns lie ahead.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

