This Paula Deen digital air fryer is 46% off right now during this special sale

Quite a few of us resolved to learn a new hobby during quarantine. Some people took up reading, while others learned an instrument. Many more discovered the joys of cooking. After all, nothing feels better than getting a new recipe right on your first try.

Fried food is different, though. It’s so easy to prepare a delicious fried meal in minutes – perhaps, too easy. That doesn’t come without a cost, though. Many people have experienced cases of the Quarantine 15 this past year, likely due to poor diets and long periods of inactivity. But, that doesn’t mean you should ditch the chicken wings just yet. With this air fryer by Paula Deen, you can prep your favorite fried foods in a much healthier way, and it’s on sale just $159.99.

This stainless steel air fryer uses rapid air circulation to prepare fried dishes that are both crispy and healthy with little to no oil involved. It features a generous 10-quart basket that’s large enough to cook meals for the whole family. It’s also easy to use, thanks to its digital display, which allows you to set the temperature and time to suit your dishes.

Still getting used to cooking? The air fryer also comes with 10 presets for popular dishes that automatically determine the temperature and time settings for you. This includes fries, pizza, wings, and much more. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any easier, the air fryer features an FDA-compliant ceramic non-stick coating for quick cleanup after meals.

With this digital air fryer, you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to prepare delicious fried meals. It normally costs $299, but you can get this Paula Deen 10-quart air fryer for just $159.99 in silver, red, or blue. That’s a $139 discount.

