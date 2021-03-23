Protect your home with this smart home security camera for less than $50

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

With all of the packages being delivered to your doorstep, the documented rise in burglaries has been hard to miss. If you have been searching for a way to enhance your home’s security, you are in luck because the Ucam Private Home Security Camera is on sale right now for $46.99 down from $59, which is a 21-percent discount. This small, unobtrusive camera will allow you to keep your home safe thanks to live-streamed video and motion detection that you can see any time from any place through an app on your phone.

This at-home security option is the first to offer a blockchain-powered camera, which means that the livestream to your home is completely safe and impermeable to hackers. The blockchain login offers an ultra-secure password that is impossible to crack. The livestream itself is accessible around-the-clock through an accompanying app and allows you to store the video in a few different ways: through the cloud for motion detection, or through an SD card for continuous recordings.

“Given the rising prevalence of security breaches and the ever-expanding collection and analysis of our online-, mobile phone- and smart home-behavior, the future may demand more solutions along the lines of what the Ucam and IoTeX offer,” wrote Newsweek. " [Which is] The opportunity to have complete ownership and control of our personal data.”

All of this video footage is protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that the videos are only capable of being viewed on your mobile device. The camera films in high-resolution 1080p, and offers night vision, two-way audio, motion detection alerts, and in-app pan, tilt, and zoom features.

Right now, the Ucam is only $46.99, which is a 21% discount. It is the perfect time to invest in keeping your home safe.

