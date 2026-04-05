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Local News

Schertz City Council election results: Dietz, Gutierrez head to runoff for Place 6

No candidates reached the threshold to serve the remainder of Allison Heyward’s term

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Schertz City Council chambers. The council unanimously approved a resolution Monday evening calling for a special election next month to fill the vacant Place 7 seat. (Image from Google Maps)

SCHERTZ, Texas – Voters will have to head to the polls again to decide who will serve as the Schertz City Council member for Place 6.

None of the four candidates reached the 50% plus one vote majority necessary to win the seat.

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Sarah Dietz and Raquel Gutierrez will head to a runoff election as the top-voted candidates.

The Place 6 seat was vacated by Allison Heyward, who ran for Guadalupe County Commissioner, Precinct 3.

Heyward was defeated by Jim Wolverton during the March 3 Republican Primary.

The Schertz City Council will set a date for voters to select the person who will serve the remainder of Heyward’s term, which expires in 2027.

FULL RESULTS

  • Sarah Dietz: 45.08%
  • Raquel Gutierrez: 39.98%
  • Tiffany M. Gibson: 13.77%
  • Luz Ares: 1.17%

More Vote 2026 coverage:

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