Become a Word, PowerPoint, and Excel Pro with this training bundle

You’ve probably used Microsoft Office programs before. They’re some of the most popular software in the world and are a pillar of the professional sphere, but how many people are actually confident, advanced users of these programs? You may be able to compose a document or fill out a spreadsheet, but what about the advanced functions that could save you time and effort. The Microsoft Office Bundle with Accredited Certification is an in-depth course going over the advanced functions of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, and they may make a huge difference in your workload, and for a limited time it’s only $29 (Reg. $337).

You may have composed a Word Doc, drafted a spreadsheet, or presented a PowerPoint before, but there’s a lot more to these three programs than that. This bundle includes advanced training on Word, Excel, and PowerPoint because there’s more to them than most users touch, and in three courses containing 90 hours of instruction, you can start becoming a master.

It’s no secret that formatting in MS Word can be finicky. Learn to embed objects from other programs, insert images, graphics, videos, and keep your formatting clean in one course. You’ll also learn to insert references, track changes, and use comments, among other writing tools.

The Excel training is comprehensive and can help even the newest beginner. Learn to navigate and use Excel’s core tools. Start practicing using formulas and functions to quickly process and organize data. Learn to put that data into tables, worksheets, graphs, and charts along with seeing how you can make each of those visually appealing.

All of these courses are available to users for 60 days. That’s plenty of time to also take on learning to create impactful slideshows with PowerPoint, including test, graphics, videos, links, charts, infographics, and more. Learn to make your slide decks visually stunning and engaging for your audience in this comprehensive course.

Start mastering the software that functionally runs the working world. All you need to bring to the table are the programs themselves and you can start becoming an MS Office master.

For a limited time, get the Microsoft Office Bundle with Accredited Certification on sale for $29 (Reg. $337).

