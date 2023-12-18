Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office are only $49.97 for life right here

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Software subscriptions may give you access to the most recent versions of apps you rely on, but those recurring payments really add up. And when you factor in large one-time payments for things like operating system upgrades, keeping your device modern can cost a whole lot.

If you know a loved one who could use a major operating system and productivity suite boost, look no further than the All-in-One Microsoft Bundle. This package comes with Microsoft Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro for life, and bundled together, they’re now only $49.97 (reg. $408) through December 25. Since they don’t need to ship, this Microsoft bundle makes a perfect last-minute gift for the student, techie, or small business owner in your life!

No More Monthly Payments

This Microsoft Office 2019 license lets you install seven apps on one device for life. That includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, and you only have to pay for them once. Keep in mind that these are the 2019 software versions, so they might look a little different if you’re used to Microsoft 365. That doesn’t mean they won’t get the job done, though. They might even be a better match if users are working on a computer with lower specs or older hardware.

Windows 11 Pro gives you access to security and UI upgrades that could be a welcome change for everyone, from casual users to remote workers. The security improvements include tools like BitLocker device encryption, Wake and Lock, support for biometrics login, and much more. On the user side, you can also expect snap windows, a different overall look and feel to your workspace, and plenty of other fun things to discover.

Don’t Miss Your Chance

If you want a nifty, practical gift idea, treat a loved one (or yourself!) the opportunity to save on subscription costs and upgrade your device.

Until December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the All-in-One Microsoft Bundle featuring lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro for just $49.97. No coupon required!

Prices subject to change.