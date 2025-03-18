There’s no need to buy a new car—give your ride an update with this CarPlay and Android Auto display

Feeling green with envy over your friend’s new car that comes with a neat touchscreen and hands-free control for their phone? You don’t need to upgrade to a brand-new ride just to have the same features. Just need to add this wireless car display to your whip, now 27% off.

It arrives with the following features:

Comes with a 10.26” HD touchscreen for intuitive control over your apps, maps, and more.

Quick installation: No extra tools are needed to set this up, making it the ideal choice for practically any car model.

Bluetooth connectivity to your phone: Pair your iPhone with Wireless CarPlay or Android phone with Android Auto for hands-free control of calls, texts, and other apps.

Intelligent brightness adjustment technology allows the display to showcase your map and other information at the ideal screen brightness for a safer driving experience.

not supported. Screen mirroring is available via AirPlay and Mirror Link , so you can watch videos in HD from your mobile device (when you’re parked) while transmitting the audio through AUX or FM. Note: Netflix issupported.

Why buy a whole new car when you can give your ride new life with this display?

Enjoy hands-free control of your phone during drives by grabbing this 10.26” wireless HD touchscreen while it’s price-dropped to only $64.99. Act while supplies last.

