Save big on everyday computing—get a 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook for $79.99

TL;DR: Score a refurbished Lenovo 300E 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (2018) for just $79.99—fully tested, reliable, and budget-friendly.

Whether it’s for remote work, online learning, or streaming your favorite series, a reliable laptop doesn’t need to empty your wallet. The refurbished Lenovo 300E 11.6″ Chromebook delivers remarkable value and functionality, now available for only $79.99 with free shipping—originally $284.99.

Featuring a vibrant 11.6″ touchscreen HD display, the Lenovo 300E offers responsive performance thanks to its Intel N3450 Quad-Core processor and 4GB of RAM. Multitasking becomes smooth, making it perfect for handling daily tasks like web browsing, emails, working on documents, or even streaming. It also can be used like a tablet if you prefer.

Concerned about buying refurbished tech? Here’s why a grade B refurbished device like the Lenovo 300E is the smart way to go. While it may have minor cosmetic imperfections—think light scuff marks or tiny scratches—these small blemishes have zero impact on performance or reliability.

In fact, each device undergoes rigorous testing to ensure it’s fully functional, offering an excellent balance of affordability and quality. Simply put, you’re getting the same dependable Chromebook experience at a fraction of the original cost.

This Lenovo Chromebook runs Chrome OS, providing quick access to thousands of productivity apps, such as Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and even Microsoft Office apps, right from the Google Play Store. Its compact size, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Bluetooth 4.0 make it ideal for students, families, and professionals on the go.

With only 32GB of onboard storage, some might wonder: Will I have enough space? Rest assured, Chrome OS seamlessly integrates with cloud storage options like Google Drive, so your important documents, photos, and projects are securely saved and easily accessible.

At just $79.99, inventory won’t last long.

Seize the chance to own a versatile, capable, and reliable Lenovo Chromebook that proves affordable tech doesn’t mean compromising quality.

