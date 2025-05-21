Get a lifetime of Windows MS Office Pro 2021 for only $50

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft Office is one of the most popular office suites in the world, but the licenses can be a bit pricey and the subscription fees may be prohibitively expensive for an individual. Fortunately, you can now get the top eight MS Office programs for just $49.97 with a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. That’s a 77% discount off the normal $219 retail price.

This offer includes MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access, Publisher, OneNote and the free version of Teams. This version has many new features that can help you be much more productive, whether crafting presentations from scratch or simply processing paperwork.

You’ll love the newly redesigned tools. They’re versatile enough to help designers find inspiration and delight data analysts who are sorting out enormous sets of data for a company report. There’s no longer anything missing from these applications.

The familiar ribbon-based user interface still provides quick access to all the available tools and features, including their customizations. Users will really appreciate being able to customize so many details, such as layout, font size and type, indentations and much more. So you’ll no longer have to sacrifice functionality in order to create more aesthetically pleasing documents, from emails to presentations.

This offer is for a one-time purchase of a license that can be installed on one Windows PC, so you can use it at home or at work. You’ll receive an email immediately after purchase that will contain your redemption code and instructions for how to redeem the code for your product. Your download links and software keys will be available to you instantly.

All languages are supported and all future updates are included. You will also get the very best support with free customer service. Please note that this license will be associated with your computer, rather than your Microsoft account.

Get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows while it’s available for only $49.97, a 77% discount off the regular $219 retail price.

