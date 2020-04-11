Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Culberson Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Ryan

Briana Culberson, the daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, is expecting her third child.

Briana’s husband, Ryan Culberson, shared the baby news with a cute Instagram post on Friday.

The post showed two large safety pins, signaling him and Briana, alongside two smaller pins, symboling their sons, Troy and Owen. One of the larger pins had an even smaller pin placed inside, to symbolize Briana carrying their baby.

“With all the bad news going on in the world hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it’s behind a mask),” Ryan captioned the post. “November can’t come soon enough!”

Proud grandmother Vicki posted the same photo shortly afterwards.

“Couldn’t be more excited to announce #3 is on its way,” she gushed. “Congratulations Briana and Ryan. #pregnant #baby#3 #prayforhealthybaby.”

In January, Vicki announced she was leaving the Bravo reality series after 14 years.

Afterwards, Briana -- who has also appeared on the show -- addressed Vicki’s exit, describing the decision as “very sad.”

“I’m not really a ‘statement’ kind of girl, but I will say that it’s very sad and the end of a wonderful journey for my mom,” Briana commented on one of Ryan’s Instagram posts, after a fan urged Briana to address her mom’s news.

“We’ve had a lot of fun as a family on the show and I’m very proud of her and love her,” she added. “Her absence will be significant and she will be very missed on the show.”

