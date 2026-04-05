EASTER FORECAST: Damp & cool in San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- COOL & CLOUDY: 50s & 60s
- NEXT WEEK: Gradually warming, slight rain chances
FORECAST
HOW MUCH RAIN HAS FALLEN THIS WEEKEND?
As is often the case, this weekend’s rain has been beneficial to some while leaving others wanting more.
As of Sunday morning, many neighborhoods on the city’s north and west sides have seen up to an inch of rain, while folks near Lytle got almost 5 inches! That being said, neighborhoods near Seguin, La Vernia, Elmendorf, Floresville, and Boerne have been left disappointed.
MONDAY
Tonight will be cool, with lows falling into the upper 40s across northern areas and lower 50s to the south. Monday brings partial clearing and slightly warmer conditions, with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s. Another cool night follows Monday night under weak northeasterly flow.
MORE RAIN CHANCES
A low‑pressure system is expected to develop mid‑week before tracking east toward Texas late week. While surface moisture remains limited, this system could bring scattered showers and isolated storms Thursday into Friday.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.