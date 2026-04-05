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Weather

EASTER FORECAST: Damp & cool in San Antonio

Off & on light rain continues

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • COOL & CLOUDY: 50s & 60s
  • NEXT WEEK: Gradually warming, slight rain chances

FORECAST

HOW MUCH RAIN HAS FALLEN THIS WEEKEND?

As is often the case, this weekend’s rain has been beneficial to some while leaving others wanting more.

As of Sunday morning, many neighborhoods on the city’s north and west sides have seen up to an inch of rain, while folks near Lytle got almost 5 inches! That being said, neighborhoods near Seguin, La Vernia, Elmendorf, Floresville, and Boerne have been left disappointed.

Weekend Rainfall (4/4 & 4/5) around San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MONDAY

Tonight will be cool, with lows falling into the upper 40s across northern areas and lower 50s to the south. Monday brings partial clearing and slightly warmer conditions, with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s. Another cool night follows Monday night under weak northeasterly flow.

MORE RAIN CHANCES

A low‑pressure system is expected to develop mid‑week before tracking east toward Texas late week. While surface moisture remains limited, this system could bring scattered showers and isolated storms Thursday into Friday.

Multiple rain chances throughout the next 7 days (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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