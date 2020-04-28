JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Ponytail and Bow Look Again for a Casual Braid

JoJo Siwa is forgoing her signature ponytail and bow and rocking a much more laid-back look while self-isolating.

The 16-year-old YouTuber and Masked Singer contestant showed off her new look -- a long, casual braid -- on TikTok over the past few days, giving fans a glimpse into her life amid the coronavirus quarantine.

One video, which she posted on Monday, showed Siwa dancing in the lavish marble foyer of her home as she wore a black oversized sweater and black leggings, while her messy side-braid whipped around as she spun.

"As soon as i saw someone do this dance on tiktok i had to remake it right away hahah!! i miss the dance mom days!!" Siwa captioned the clip.

This new braided look comes shortly after Siwa showed off her long, natural wavy hair as she took down her ponytail and let her hair flow free last week.

Watch the video below for more on Siwa's new self-isolation, casual chic styles.

