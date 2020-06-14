Matthew Bellamy and Wife Elle Evans Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Matthew Bellamy and Elle Evans. The couple welcomed their first child together last week, a baby girl named Lovella Dawn Bellamy.

The Muse frontman shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, alongside the first photos of his newborn daughter. Little Lovella arrived about 10 months after Bellamy, 42, and Evans, 30, tied the knot in August 2019.

"Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad! Mom @elloelle did an amazing job! 💕🤱💕," Bellamy wrote alongside a precious slideshow.

Evans also gushed about their baby girl on her Instagram, captioning her post, " Lovella Dawn Bellamy 🕊born Sunday the 7th of June 🧸 weighing 9 pounds & measuring 23 inches 🎀."

Lovella is the first child for Evans, while Bellamy shares 8-year-old son Bingham Bellamy with his ex, Kate Hudson. The actress, who is also mom to 16-year-old son Ryder Robinson, also recently welcomed a baby girl of her own. Hudson's daughter, Rani Rose Fujikawa, was born in October 2018. She shared a sweet photo of Bing and Rani cuddling up on her Instagram on Saturday.

"They really know how to get me to say yes to more #screentime 💞," she wrote alongside the precious photo.

See more celeb baby news in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Muse Singer Matthew Bellamy Marries Elle Evans

Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Kiss Pic With Danny Fujikawa for His Birthday

Kate Hudson Comments on Her Sex Life With Danny Fujikawa While Under Quarantine