These Eddie Bauer Bags at the Amazon Summer Sale Are the Coolest

You’ll be the most stylish person at the beach, enjoying an outdoor camping trip or rocking up to your friend’s barbecue this summer thanks to Eddie Bauer’s cooler bag sale. The must-haves are selling rapidly as part of the Amazon Summer Sale (also known as the Big Style Sale,) which comes following the postponement of Prime Day.



As part of the sale’s amazing discounts, Eddie Bauer has slashed 40% off some items, including these classy coolers.

Our favorite is this ruby red unisex offering, which perfectly doubles as a backpack, meaning no more lugging around your drinks by hand! With a 20-liter capacity, it will easily fit a 12-pack and has adjustable toggles to help secure wine or water bottles. There are also two side pockets to fit in any extra necessities.

With a padded handle around the grip, you can also tuck the backpack straps away and carry the cooler by hand. As well as red, it comes in black and blue and is just $35 during the Amazon Summer Sale 2020. The sale also features bargains from brands including Vineyard Vines, Levi's, Kate Spade and Ray-Ban.

Amazon

Another cool cooler option is the Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote.

Amazon

Check out the cooler deals at Amazon.

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion: Top Deals So Far

Best Summer Loungewear Deals From Amazon Big Style Sale