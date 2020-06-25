Emma Roberts Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Garrett Hedlund: Report

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, are reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to Us Weekly, 29-year-old Roberts is pregnant. Roberts and 35-year-old Hedlund have been linked together since March 2019, when they were spotted together shortly after she ended her engagement to Evan Peters.

On Thursday, Roberts' mother, Kelly Cunningham, responded to multiple well-wishers on Instagram asking if Roberts was pregnant and appeared to confirm the good news.

"YES!!" she responded with a heart emoji to one user who commented, "Kelly is Emma pregnant???"

When another user congratulated Cunningham on becoming a grandmother, she responded, "Thank you so much! Very excited."

ET has reached out to Roberts and Hedlund's reps for comment.

Though the couple has been private when it comes to talking about their relationship, they've had no issue showing PDA while out and about. Aside from Roberts, Hedlund dated Kirsten Dunst from 2012-2016.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Roberts last April, when she talked about looking like her famous aunt, Julia Roberts. Watch the video below for more.

