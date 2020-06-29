Over 50% Off Designer Menswear Brands at the Amazon Summer Sale -- Levi's, True Religion and More

The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- kicked off on Monday, and there are great deals from Levi's, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban and so many more designer brands.

Amazon's fashion sale was planned in an effort to jumpstart sales for brands hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. And it's not just about new shirts and sunglasses at the summer sale event: There are Big Style Sale discounts and seasonally relevant deals on essential items in basically every fashion category, from shoes and socks to activewear and workout gear.

With so many great deals, it can seem overwhelming to dig through everything Amazon's summer fashion sale has to offer. Don't worry: It's handled. Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite menswear picks from the Amazon fashion summer sale and score deals on gear, outfits, accessories and outerwear to take you from day to night and back again.

More Amazon sale deal options are coming through all week, so be sure to check back often for the freshest finds at a discounted price.

Lacoste Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt Undershirt

True Religion Crafted with Pride Polo

Perry Elis Drawstring Linen Pant

Kenneth Cole REACTION Men's Dress Shirt 53% Off

Original Penguin Short Sleeve Contract Collar Polo Shirt 35% off

Calvin Klein Men's Dress Shirt 58% Off

True Religion Geno Slim Fit Straight Leg Jean

Calvin Klein Liquid Touch Polo Solid with UV Protections 53% Off

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Cut-Off Short

Kenneth Cole REACTION Slim Fit Check Dress Shirt at 53% Off

Peak Velocity Men's 6-Pack Low-Cut Socks

Levi's Men's 514 Straight Fit Stretch Jean 48% Off

Amazon Essentials Men's Classic-Fit 9" Shorts

