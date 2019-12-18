Cher calls San Antonio hotel “one of the most unique, beautiful hotels ever”
SAN ANTONIO – Before her big show at the AT&T Center on Tuesday night, Cher gave some love to Hotel Emma at the Pearl.
Cher tweeted out that the hotel was one of the most unique, beautiful hotels ever.
The tweet also said, “Stayed in amazing hotels all over the world “Emma” might take the cake."
Cher made a stop in San Antonio as part of her “Here We Go Again” tour.
