Cher calls San Antonio hotel “one of the most unique, beautiful hotels ever”

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Cher attends the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Before her big show at the AT&T Center on Tuesday night, Cher gave some love to Hotel Emma at the Pearl.

Cher tweeted out that the hotel was one of the most unique, beautiful hotels ever.

The tweet also said, “Stayed in amazing hotels all over the world “Emma” might take the cake."

Cher made a stop in San Antonio as part of her “Here We Go Again” tour.

