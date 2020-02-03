Jennifer Lopez Delivers Sexy Super Bowl Halftime Performance That Includes an Epic 'Hustlers' Moment

Jennifer Lopez brought the house down!

The 50-year-old entertainer was out of this world as she performed during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday. Dressed in a full leather black suit, J.Lo kicked off her performance by singing a medley of songs like "Jenny From the Block," "I'm Real" and "Get Right."

She then transitioned into a silver jumpsuit and put the moves she learned from filming Hustlers to good use by dancing on a stripper pole to "Waiting For Tonight." All while over 100 other dancers impressed with their own on-point moves before J. Balvin joined her for "My Love Don't Cost a Thing."

But that's not all! Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, totally stole the show when she joined her mama on stage to sing a beautiful rendition of "Let's Get Loud" and "Born in the USA."

Shakira (who opened the halftime show) came back on stage to join Lopez, this time on the drums. They then got together to close out the show by shaking their booties and dancing Salsa to "Waka Waka" alongside Colombian dance group Swing Latino.

Prior to hitting the stage with Lopez, Shakira got the crowd shaking their hips, performing a medley of her greatest hits that included "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever," "Empire," and "Hips Don't Lie."

There had been much anticipation for the Latin pop icons' performances. ET spoke with Lopez last month, where said she would give a show to remember. "It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever," she noted.

Upon being announced as this year's performers, Lopez expressed how much she loved that two women would be headlining the show. "It's the marker of a new time, not just for the NFL but for this country. It sends an important message," she said, adding, "At the end of the day, it's about making a statement of love and unity and making everybody come together just for a moment, and hopefully that resonates for a long time."

