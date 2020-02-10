A Shirtless Peter Weber Makes Pottery in 'Ghost'-Themed 'Bachelor' Promo

BachelorPeter Weber has his hands full. In a new promo for the ABC reality show, which aired ahead of Sunday's 92nd Annual Academy Awards, a shirtless Weber makes his way to a pottery wheel in a nod to the 1999 flick, Ghost.

In the spot, Weber is hard at work on his masterpiece as women's hands begin rubbing all over his torso, head and arms. Much like in the movie, which starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, Weber becomes too distracted to complete his project.

Whoopi Goldberg, who played a psychic in the film and won an Oscar for her performance, then appears next to Weber and warns, "Peter, you in danger boy."

The line is in reference to one she delivered in the flick, when she cautioned Moore's character, "Molly, you in danger girl."

Weber laughs in response, as the hands of the women cover his eyes and pull him backwards. "Love is messy," the screen reads in the commercial's closing seconds.

When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Weber earlier this month, he opened up about his drama-filled season, even agreeing that it has been the cattiest ever.

"There was so much that I didn't know was going on when I wasn't there," Weber said of the women's confrontations, which included disputes over champagne, name-calling, accusations and more.

Weber even admitted that, had he known about said drama, he would've "absolutely" changed some of his rose decisions.

"I'm not gonna say I feel like [things were] hidden from me, but I will fully accept and own that there was a lot of moments where I was indecisive," he said.

Despite the women's drama throughout the season, Weber said that he "always was looking towards the end goal."

"I knew what I wanted. Just because the nature of this whole process, you have to keep so many people around," he said. "... I never got too down and too discouraged because I knew that I was gonna be OK in the end."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The 92nd annual Academy Awards is live coast-to-coast Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

