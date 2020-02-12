Eva Mendes Reveals Ryan Gosling's Secret Talent, Assuring Fans She'll Have a Great Valentine's Day

Surprise, surprise, Ryan Gosling is, in fact, the perfect man. His longtime love, Eva Mendes, shared the news that the 45-year-old actor really can do it all.

After posting a funny video on Instagram of herself indulging in some tasty macaroons, one fan asked if Gosling knows how to cook.

"Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke," Mendes replied. "I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It's more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive. ❤️"

That doesn't mean Mendes doesn't chip in too! After another fan noted they hope she doesn't have to clean up after Gosling, she replied, "Not only do I LOVE washing my dishes. But I don’t even enjoy using my dishwasher. I rather do it myself. With my own hands. Gloves always. Making sure I get it all. I love cleaning my house. It’s one of my great joys. I love anything that has to do with keeping a clean and happy house. For reals. The only thing I don’t like is escorting spiders out of the bathroom! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The mother of two didn't mind having a laugh at herself after one fan pointed out that she had a large chunk of macaroon left on her shirt.

"Hahahahahah!!! I did not see that until you Pointed that out! Ha!! Clearly this was not a vanity post !!! Dang. I missed that. Ha!" she wrote.

In addition to sweet desserts, Mendes is also focused on eating clean. She answered one mom's question about a healthy diet, offering up some of her own tips and tricks.

"I try to stay clean by eating quinoa and salads. Salmon is the only meat I eat and I eat eggs quite a bit," she shared. "I’m not a Vegetarian but I’m close. I kinda eat the same thing every day. BUT where I totally go off roading is when it comes to sweets. I just lose all self control. I’m really working on it because sugar is obviously no good. Sugar is not my friend. And I need to let it go. But it’s a process."

She also shared that her and Gosling's daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, help keep her fit.

"Not sure how old your kids are, but mine at three and five and there really is no sitting down when I’m with them. So they help me keep moving ALL day long," she added. "Then three days a week I carve out my gym time. Oh! And I take many supplements. Omega 3 and CoQ10 are my two favorites. Hope that helps!!! But it’s a struggle to stay on the path to wellness for me. It’s a daily practice ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

This isn't the first time Mendes has opened up about being a mom. Last November, she spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about potentially returning to acting after taking some time off to raise her kids.

"They're actually going to school and they're having a bit more autonomy. Of course, they need me, they're still little, but I'm starting to feel more freedom to kind of be like, 'OK, what am I open to now?'" she shared. "It just takes a special kind of project."

