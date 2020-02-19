Lizzo Is a Snack in Stunning Chocolate Bar Dress at 2020 Brit Awards

Lizzo is looking extra sweet at the 2020 Brit Awards.

The 31-year-old singer turned heads on the red carpet at the music awards show at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday. Lizzo rocked a chocolate bar-inspired one-shoulder gown, designed by Jeremy Scott of Moschino. The dress read "Milk Chocolate" across the skirt and even featured a nutritional value label and barcode.

Lizzo paired the stunning number with a sparkly "100%" chocolate bar clutch, custom made by Judith Leiber, and adorned her hands with Lorraine Schwartz rings. For glam, the musician looked beautiful and glowy with a cocoa-colored lip, glossy lids and fluttery lashes. For hair, Lizzo rocked a tall updo that featured three-tier buns.

Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media

Lizzo performed her hits from "Truth Hurts" to "Juice" in a four-song medley during the awards ceremony, attended by other music stars such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan and Ellie Goulding. Lizzo hit the stage in a woven leather bodysuit, lace-up boots and long high ponytail.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lizzo was nominated tonight for International Female Solo Artist, for which Eilish took home the award. Nevertheless, Lizzo celebrated the big night with a glass of champagne. She changed into a glimmering sapphire blue bustier belted gown, custom designed by Peter Dundas.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

