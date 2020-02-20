2020 Premio Lo Nuestro: The Winners List
Premio Lo Nuestro is back for another year of celebrating the hottest acts and songs in Latin music. The stars are reuniting at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, where awards will be handed out and many will perform. The awards show is hosted by Pitbull, as well as by Thalía and Alejandra Espinoza.
Daddy Yankee leads this year's list of nominees with 12 nods, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, followed by Reik and Sebastián Yatra, who have earned 10 nominations each. Karol G and Natti Natasha are this year's most-nominated female artists, with six nominations each.
J Balvin will also be honored with the Global Icon Award and Alejandro Fernández will receive the Premio Lo Nuestro Legado Musical.
Artist Of The Year
Christian Nodal
Daddy Yankee
Reik
Romeo Santos
Album Of The Year
11:11 - Maluma
Ahora - Christian Nodal
Ahora - Reik
Fantasía - Sebastián Yatra
Homerun - Paulo Londra
Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Ocean - Karol G
Opus - Marc Anthony
Simplemente Gracias - Calibre 50
Utopía - Romeo Santos
Song Of The Year
"Cariño A Medias" - Conjunto Primavera
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow
"Parecen Viernes" - Marc Anthony
"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra & Reik
Single Of The Year
"Cariño A Medias" - Conjunto Primavera
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow
"Si Me Das Tu Amor" - Carlos Vives & Wisin
"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra & Reik
New Artist Female
Alaya
Cazzu
Mariah
Paloma Mami
Rosalía
New Artist Male
Alex Fernández
Los 2 De La S
Lunay
Myke Towers
Sech
Remix Of The Year
"Baila Baila Baila (Remix)" - Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Ft. Farruko, Anuel Aa
"Calma (Remix)" - Pedro Capó & Farruko
"Me Gusta (Remix)" - Natti Natasha & Farruko
“Otro Trago (Remix)" - Sech, Ozuna & Anuel Aa Ft. Darell & Nicky Jam
"Soltera (Remix)" - Lunay, Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny
"Replay" Song Of The Year
"Amor Lunático" - Eddy Herrera
"Cumbia Morena" - Control
"Kiliki Taka Ti" - Toño Rosario
"Volveré" - Wilfrido Vargas
"Yo Te Amo" - Los Temerarios
Tour Of The Year
Alejandro Sanz: #Lagira
Bad Bunny: X100pre Tour
Bronco: Por Más Us Tour
Chayanne: Desde El Alma Tour
Gloria Trevi & Karol G: Diosa De La Noche Tour
J Balvin: Arcoíris Tour
Maluma: 11:11 World Tour
Maná: Rayando El Sol Tour
Marco Antonio Solís: Y La Historia Continúa Tour
Wisin Y Yandel: Como Antes Tour
Social Artist Of The Year
Ángela Aguilar
Anuel Aa
Chiquis Rivera
Natti Natasha
Thalía
"Crossover" Collaboration Of The Year
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow
"Contra La Pared" - Sean Paul & J Balvin
"I Can't Get Enough" - Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin
"R.I.P." - Sofía Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta
"Runaway" - Sebastián Yatra Ft. Jonas Brothers, Daddy Yankee & Natti Natasha
Video Of The Year
"Aleluya" - Reik & Manuel Turizo
"Blue (Diminuto Planeta Azul)" - Macaco Ft. Jorge Drexler & Joan Manuel Serrat
"En Guerra" - Sebastián Yatra & Camilo
"Flor" - Los Rivera Destino Ft. Benito Martínez (Bad Bunny)
"La Prisión De Folsom (Folsom Prison Blues)" - Los Tigres Del Norte
"Party" - Paulo Londra Ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
"Rayando El Sol" - Maná Ft. Pablo Alborán
"R.I.P." - Sofía Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta
"Tú Eres La Razón (Electrocumbia Remake)" - Raymix
"Tu Rumba" - Ile
Pop/Rock - Artist Of The Year
Camilo
Juanes
Luis Fonsi
Pedro Capó
Sebastián Yatra
Pop/Rock - Collaboration Of The Year
"Amigos Con Derechos" - Reik & Maluma
"Calma (Remix)" - Pedro Capó & Farruko
"Créeme" - Karol G & Maluma
"Imposible" - Luis Fonsi & Ozuna
"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra & Reik
Pop/Rock - Group Or Duo Of The Year
CNCO
Jesse & Joy
Maná
Piso 21
Reik
Urban - Female Artist Of The Year
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Paloma Mami
Rosalia
Urban - Male Artist Of The Year
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Urban - Song Of The Year
"Baila Baila Baila" - Ozuna
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow
"No Lo Trates" - Pitbull, Daddy Yankee & Natti Natasha
"Qué Pretendes" - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
"Te Robaré" - Nicky Jam & Ozuna
Urban - Collaboration Of The Year
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow
"No Lo Trates" - Pitbull, Daddy Yankee & Natti Natasha
"Qué Pretendes" - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
"Secreto" - Anuel Aa & Karol G
"Te Robaré" - Nicky Jam & Ozuna
Urban/Pop - Song Of The Year
"Amigos Con Derechos" - Reik & Maluma
"Calma (Remix)" - Pedro Capó & Farruko
"Créeme" - Karol G & Maluma
"Date La Vuelta" - Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra & Nicky Jam
"Imposible" - Luis Fonsi & Ozuna
Tropical - Artist Of The Year
Carlos Vives
Juan Luis Guerra
Marc Anthony
Romeo Santos
Silvestre Dangond
Tropical - Song Of The Year
"Inmortal" - Aventura
"Kitipun" - Juan Luis Guerra
"Parecen Viernes" - Marc Anthony
"Si Me Das Tu Amor" - Carlos Vives & Wisin
"Vivir Bailando" - Silvestre Dangond & Maluma
Regional Mexican - Artist Of The Year
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Raymix
Regulo Caro
Remmy Valenzuela
Regional Mexican - Song Of The Year
"Cariño A Medias" - Conjunto Primavera
"En Plural" - Los 2 De La S
"Encantadora" - El Fantasma
"Nada Nuevo" - Christian Nodal
"Perfecta" - Banda Los Recoditos
Regional Mexican - Group or Duo Of The Year
Banda Los Recoditos
Band Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga
Calibre 50
La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho
La Maquinaria Norteña
Regional Mexican - Mariachi/Ranchera Song Of The Year
"Mi Persona Preferida" - El Bebeto
"Nada Nuevo" - Christian Nodal
"Quitate La Careta" - Voz de Mando
"Solos" - Ana Barbara ft. Christian Nodal
"Te Amare" - Alex Fernandez
See the complete list of winners for Premio Lo Nuestro here.
