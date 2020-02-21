James Corden Reveals to Justin Bieber Just How Much He Regrets Doing 'Cats'

James Corden and Justin Bieber found themselves answering the tough questions in a hilarious game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

"Justin Bieber Week" continued on The Late Late Show on Thursday and the 25-year-old singer was game enough to participate in the popular recurring segment on the show, in which the players either answer the question asked or are forced to eat or drink a less than appetizing dish like bird saliva or cow's tongue.

At one point in the game, Bieber asked 41-year-old Corden just how much he regretted his choice to be in Cats on a scale from one to 10. The Tom Hooper-directed film -- which is based on the renowned Andrew Lloyd Webber musical -- was panned by critics and audiences alike when it came out in December, despite having a star-studded cast that includes Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and more.

Bieber clearly got a kick out of asking the uncomfortable question, getting out of his chair and laughing. Corden chose to answer the inquiry, and had to take a couple of seconds to give a thoughtful reply.

"Well, here's the thing, I had the loveliest time making that film," he said. "It took me six days and I loved every single second of it. So, I think you've got to be careful not to ... you've gotta decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time."

"So, I don't regret doing it all, because I decided to do it in the same way I decided to do many things," he continued. "Some have worked, some haven't. So, I'm going to put it at a solid 5… 4.5."

Corden himself poked fun at Cats during the Oscars ceremony earlier this month, when he and Wilson dressed up like cats to present the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Corden deadpanned, "Nobody understands better than us the importance of good visual effects."

ET spoke with Corden at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where he talked about the hilarious bit that had A-listers like Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino laughing from the audience. Watch the video below for more:

