Sophie Turner Calls This Wedding Fashion Choice 'One of My Worst Looks'

Sophie Turner is cringing over one of her past fashion choices. In a video for Elle U.K., the 24-year-old actress took a look back at some of her most memorable looks throughout the years, one of which was the red blazer dress she wore to her Game of Thrones co-stars' 2018 wedding.

"Oh no," she exclaimed after being shown a photo of the Louis Vuitton dress, which she paired with a small crossbody bag and black, thigh-high boots. "I’ll forever regret this look. One of my worst looks."

"This is at Kit [Harington] and Rose [Leslie]'s wedding and I had a fashion emergency," she continued. "Both of my really classy dresses that I picked out did not fit me because they'd arrived the day of the wedding and I hadn’t had a chance to try them on, and they didn't fit me."

As for her shoe choice, Turner said it was either thigh-high boots or nice heels, so she opted to cover up a bit more.

"I felt like, 'Well, if I just wear the heels, then all of my leg is showing,'" she explained. "It was a disaster. Worst fashion choice."

Mark Milan/GC Images

Though her 2018 look wasn't one she'd like to remember, Turner was all about the black Alexandre Vauthier gown she wore to her husband Joe Jonas' 30th birthday party.

"It was amazing. I wanted to be a Bond girl for the night," she said of the dress, which features a high slit, gold collar and plunging neckline. "... It was a proper dress-up night. It was a lot of fun."

As much as she liked the look for herself, she actually praised her husband's ex, Taylor Swift, for how the singer rocked the gown when she sported it in 2016.

"I know that Taylor Swift wore it before to an event and she looked much better in it than I did," Turner said.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The fashion video came amid multiple reports that Turner and Jonas are expecting their first child together. Neither she nor her husband have confirmed or commented on the reports.

The couple has since been spotted out and about, including one trip where they were seen looking at children's clothes and toys.

Watch the video below for more on Turner and Jonas.

