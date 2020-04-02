SAQ: Is there help if I can’t pay rent during the pandemic?

SAN ANTONIO – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, global and local businesses alike are taking hits. Many people are being laid off or forced to stay home without pay. While President Donald Trump has signed a $2 trillion stimulus package to help taxpayers with unemployment benefits and hopefully stay afloat for another month, our viewers wanted us to ask San Antonio Ron Nirenberg about local resources.

SAQ: Is there any assistance being offered for San Antonians unable to pay rent or their mortgages due to covid-19?

According to the mayor, during this time no one will be evicted from their homes nor will utilities be shut off. Whether it’s a city property, private property or even business rental, no foreclosures or evictions are allowed. San Antonio Water System and CPS energy are prohibited from cutting off service due to unpaid bills during this pandemic. However that does not mean that the bills will stop coming or action won’t be taken when this is all over.

“Unfortunately we don’t have the authority to rewrite contracts that are done within private parties but we are working on various relief efforts,” said Nirenberg.

The mayor says the city is working with state officials to make sure people are not drowned in back payments when things get back to normal.

