Do you have what it takes? Submit a short film to the Black Life Film Fest

Now more than ever it’s so important to lift up and amplify black artists and creators, which is why a new film festival was created to do just that.

The inaugural Black Life Film Fest will take place Sept. 5, and luckily for people who are interested in watching the selected films, the film festival will happen virtually, from the comfort of your home.

Swirl Films and Mansa Productions are producing the festival, and the people there are asking for short film submissions that fit any kind of category. From documentaries and comedies to drama or animation -- as long as the film shows the black experience, it is eligible for submission.

Submissions end Aug. 22.

“It is important that we at Swirl Films and Mansa Productions do our part to both support and empower the black film community here in Atlanta and around the country,” said Eric Tomosunas, Swirl Films CEO and founder. “In order to make the contest both impactful and meaningful, we deemed it important to allow young black filmmakers to explore Black Life in any visual storytelling genre that they see fit.”

On Sept. 5, there will be a number of different platforms available for people who want to watch the films in the festival, including on the MTANow mobile app, as well as Swirl Films’ Instagram Live.

The top 10 filmmakers will win $5,000 to help support their goals in the film industry, and the top five filmmakers will get the opportunity to pitch their films and ideas to producers and creatives at Swirl Films and Mansa Productions.

To find out more information about how you can submit your short film, or just general details pertaining to the new festival, you can visit the website here.