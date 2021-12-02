The house from ‘Home Alone’ will be bookable for one night only on Airbnb

The house from "Home Alone" will be bookable via Airbnb for one night only.

If you’ve ever wanted to stay in the “Home Alone” house, now’s your chance — sans the Wet Bandits.

The Chicago-area home from the iconic 1990 American holiday film will be available for one night only, according to an Airbnb posting by Buzz, the rebellious brother of Kevin McCallister played by Macaulay Culkin.

The post states that four guests will be able to stay in the home on Dec. 12 for way less than Kevin’s room service tab at the Plaza Hotel in “Home Alone 2.”

One night is priced at $25, plus taxes and fees, and the guests will be responsible for their own travel.

This isn’t a contest, so you’ll need to act fast to book the stay — Airbnb won’t give you until the count of 10. Booking for the stay opens at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

“It’s a holiday wish come true: a cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree awaits you at the McCallister ‘castle’ (oh, and so does my pet tarantula – mind watching him for me?), now bookable for the very first time,” Buzz says in the post.

“This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?”

The stay includes “a cozy holiday scene,” booby traps, a meet-and-greet with an actual tarantula and a LEGO Ideas “Home Alone”s set to take home, among other features, according to Airbnb.

In honor of the first-ever stay at the McAllister home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital.