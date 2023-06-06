‘Hocus Pocus 3′ is in the works at Disney, executive says in interview

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+.

Halloween favorite “Hocus Pocus” will get a third installment, a Disney executive confirmed this week.

Sean Bailey, the president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, told the New York Times that “Hocus Pocus 3″ is happening.

Further details about the movie, including the release date and cast, were not disclosed.

This comes after the long-awaited sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” debuted on Disney+ in the fall.

The sequel brought back the main witches from the 1993 film — the Sanderson Sisters played by actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The original movie was never a box-office hit or critical favorite, but it evolved into a Halloween cult classic, even resulting in a televised reunion in 2020.

“Hocus Pocus 2″ was the most-watched original Disney+ film for three days after its release, according to Variety.

In a profile with the New York Times, Bailey discussed more Disney originals that the production arm is remaking, like “Haunted Mansion” coming out next month and live-action remakes for “Moana,” “Hercules” and “Lilo and Stitch.”

Disney’s latest remake of “The Little Mermaid” debuted over Memorial Day weekend, bringing in $95.5 million at the box office.

Bailey said the production division makes two to three big-budget films for theaters and three movies for Disney+ per year.

Read also: